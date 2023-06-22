The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 15 to 21:
Lowest Scores
• Popeyes, 13800 E. Independence Blvd., Indian Trail – 85.5
Violations include: Inspector noted person in charge didn’t have sufficient knowledge; utensils were stored soiled; raw chicken wasn’t held cold enough; cooked rice wasn’t date marked inside walk-in; and restaurant had flies.
• Tacos El Regio, 813 E. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 85.5
Violations include: Employees didn’t wash hands after working with raw pork; sink didn’t have paper towels; and sliced tomatoes, lettuce, cheese and deli were stored in make-top unit between 45 to 50 degrees.
Indian Trail restaurants
• Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 98
• Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 91
• Chick-fil-A, 13801 E. Independence Blvd. – 99
• China II Buffet, 5850 U.S. 74 E. – 99.5
• Courtside Grill At Carolina Courts, 240 Chestnut Pkwy. – 96.5
• Dj's Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd – 95.5
• Dunkin Donuts, 14055 U.S. 74 W. – 91
• First China, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 97
• Food Lion, 4423 Old Monroe Road – 96.5
• Jersey Mike’s, 6580 Old Monroe Road – 96.5
• McDonald's, 6501 Old Monroe Road – 98
• Panera Bread, 13880 E. Independence Blvd – 97
• Pizza Hut, 6732 Old Monroe Road – 96
• Popeyes, 13800 E. Indepedence Blvd. – 85.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 6701 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 96.5
• Stone Theaters, 146449 Old Monroe Road – 99.5
• Tickle My Ribs, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 98
• Tortilleria Los Michocanos, 5850 U.S. 74 W. – 96
• Walmart Supercenter (deli), 2101 Younts Road – 96.5
Marshville restaurants
• El Vallarta, 109 E. Union St. – 98
• Marshville Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 6608 E. Marshville Blvd. – 94
• Ms. Allie's Cafe, 119 E. Main St. – 96
• Pilgrim's Pride, 5901 U.S. 74 E. – 92
• Top China, 7216 E. Marshville Blvd. – 97
Monroe restaurants
• 1942 Mexican Bar And Grill, 5250 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98
• 3m, 4320 Goldmine Road – 100
• 601 Quick Mart, 2412 Concord Hwy. – 99
• American Deli, 1013 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Chick-fil-A, 2592 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
• Chipotle, 2335 West Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Chubs Grub Hub, 354 E. Franklin St. – 95
• Duke’s Grill, 1114 Concord Ave. – 98.5
• East Frank Superette And Kitchen, 209 E. Franklin St. – 98
• El Vallarta, 1890 W. Roosevelt Blvd – 97
• Food Lion (meat market), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd – 98.5
• Food Lion (deli), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd – 96
• Fox’s Alley, 1901 Skyway Drive – 98.5
• Jin Jin, 221 E Franklin St. – 98
• Johnny Tomatoes, 5250 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98.5
• Jud's Restaurant, 1603 W. Roosevelt Blvd – 98
• Little Caesars, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd – 90
• Micasa M&Y Inc., 1404 Skyway Drive – 98
• Moe's Southwest Grill,2925 Monroe Way, Suite 110 – 90
• Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Napoli Italian Resturant, 2263 W. Roosevelt Blvd – 97.5
• Palace Restaurant, 1000 Lancaster Ave – 98
• Pizza Hut, 2111 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Quincy's, 502 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Rozolenos Pizza Cafe, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• SPI Express, 2623 Sikes Mill Road – 98
• Spiros Hilltop Fish Fare & Steakhouse, 1602 Roosevelt Blvd. E. – 96.5
• Tacos El Regio, 813 E Roosevelt Blvd. – 85.5
• Takara Steakhouse And Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• The Cupbearer mobile food unit, 410 John St. – 92.5
• The Village Grill, 1730 J Dickerson Blvd – 97.5
• Zoom Express, 1114 Skyway Drive – 93.5
Stallings restaurants
• 7-Eleven, 15000 Idlewild Road – 93.5
• China Cafe, 15080 Idlewild Road – 93
• Rock Store Bar-B-Que, 3116 Old Monroe Road – 99
Waxhaw restaurants
• G.R.I.T.S. Home Cookin', 7909 Lancaster Hwy. – 93
• Provisions Waxhaw, 107 W. South Main St. – 98.5
• Vera's Kitchen, 203 N. Broome Street Suite D – 95
• Wendy's, 1000 Kemble St. – 92.5
Weddington restaurants
• Harris Teeter (deli), 13639 Providence Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (seafood), 13639 Providence Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks) 13639 Providence Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (meat market), 13639 Providence Road – 99
Wesley Chapel restaurants
• Nena's Market, 4824 Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road – 97.5
Wingate restaurants
• Andrew's Family Restaurant, 3802 U.S. 74 E. – 98.5
• Burger King, 3018 U.S. 74 – 97
• Great China, 3820 U.S. 74 W – 97
