The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 10 to 16:
Indian Trail
• 7-Eleven, 304 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 93.5
• Chinatown Buffet, 140 U.S. 74 E. – 93
• Domino’s, 1310 Wesley Chapel Road – 95.5
• Jersey Mikes, 6580 Old Monroe Road – 99
• Mia Famiglia, 7870 Idlewild Road – 96
• Noodles & Kitchen, 1369 Chestnut Lane – 98.5
• Panera Bread, 13880 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
• Popeyes, 13800 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
• Taqueria Rosita, 633 Indian Trail Road – 99
• The Bridge Restaurant, 5902 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 98
Monroe
• 1942 Mexican Bar And Grill, 5250 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
• Carniceria Morelos, 1510 Miller St. – 92
• Compare Foods (meat market), 1600 Skyway Drive – 97.5
• Habibi's Deli, 531 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Jr's Hotdogs, 2850 Chamber Drive – 98.5
• Jugos Y Antojitos Jalisco, 1806 Walkup Ave. – 92
• La Herradura Mexican Restaurant, 1701 Morgan Mill Road – 95
• Mana Foods, 115 W. Sunset Drive – 99
• Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Quiktrip, 5650 W. U.S. 74 – 97
• Shake Shake Seafood, 2841 W. U.S. 74 – 99.5
• Showmars, 2398 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Silvinos (mobile food), 2805 Chamber Drive – 100
• Silvinos Pork Rinds And More (food stand), 2805 Chamber Drive – 96
• Southern Roots Bar And Grille, 350 E. Franklin St. – 97.5
• Spiros Hilltop Fish Fare & Steakhouse, 1602 Roosevelt Blvd. E. – 98.5
• Taqueria La Unica, 1621 Walk-Up Ave. – 99.5
• Taqueria Veracruz Mexico, 1228 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• The Derby Restaurant & Bar, 1012 Skyway Drive – 97
• The Sandwich Shop, 100 N. Secrest Ave. – 98
• Walmart Deli, 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90.5
Stallings
• Monroe Gas, 2700 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Rock Store Bar-B-Que, 3116 Old Monroe Road – 100
• La Cascada, 4540 Potters Road – 100
Waxhaw
• Capricci's True Italian, 109 W. South Main St. – 98
• Dunkin' Donuts, 8121 Kensington Drive – 96
• Harris Teeter (deli), 8157 Kensington Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 8157 Kensington Drive – 100
• McDonalds, 2532 Cuthbertson Road – 97
• Queens South Bar & Grill, 1201 N. Broome St. – 96
• Rosati's Pizza, 9925 Rea Road – 98.5
Weddington
• Harris Teeter (meat market), 13639 Providence Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (produce), 13639 Providence Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 13639 Providence Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (seafood), 13639 Providence Road – 100
• Poppyseeds Bagels-Weddington, 13645 Providence Road – 98
Wesley Chapel
• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 94
• Hickory Tavern, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 92.5
Wingate
• Gino’s, 3802 U.S. 74 E. – 100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.