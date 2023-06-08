The Union County Health Department inspected restaurants from June 1 to 7:
Indian Trail restaurants
• Arby’s, 13866 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Biscuitville, 13703 U.S. 74 – 99.5
• BP, 7805 Idlewild Road – 98
• Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 553 Indian Trail Road S. – 97.5
• Mia Famiglia, 7870 Idlewild Road – 95.5
• NY Pizza & Pasta, 624 Indian Trail Road – 99
• Rossini’s Pizza Pasta, 13803 U.S. 74 W. – 98
Marshville restaurants
• Wagon Wheel, 204 W. Main St. – 94
Monroe restaurants
• Captain D’s, 1301 W. Roosevelt Blvd – 96.5
• Chick-Fil-A (Monroe Mall), 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Culver's Butterburgers And Frozen Custard, 5122 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 97.5
• Firehouse Subs, 2319 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 2118 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Food Lion (deli), 2118 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• New China Restaurant, 1684 W. Franklin St. – 98.5
• Oasis Of Monroe, 116 S Main St. – 98.5
• Taqueria Chuyita, 5003 W. U.S.-74 – 98
• Taqueria El Paraiso, 1709 Walk-Up Ave. – 96.5
• Taqueria Veracruz Mexico, 1228 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Taqueria Y Marisqueria Los Pepe's, 1702 Walkup Ave. – 97
• Wendy’s, 1245 Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• WOW Supermarket, 1230 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
Stallings restaurants
• Athens Pizza, 2920 Old Monroe Road – 96
• Enzo's Italian Market, 4420 Potter Road – 94.5
• Mario’s Italian Restaurant, 2945 Matthews-Weddington Road – 97.5
• Phat Daddy’s Cafe, 2741 Old Monroe Road – 96.5
• Pupuseria La Pasadita, 4432 Potters Road – 93
• The Steak N' Hoagie Shop, 4390 Potter Road – 96
Waxhaw restaurants
• 7-Eleven, 8313 New Town Road – 98.5
• Bojangles, 2905 Providence Road S. – 96
• China II, 1309 N. Broome St. – 96
• JAARS Cafeteria, 7405 Jaars Road – 98.5
Wesley Chapel restaurants
• Chick-fil-A, 6390 Weddington Road – 97.5
• Food Lion (deli), 5939 Weddington Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (meats and seafood), 5939 Weddington Road – 100
• Fujisan Sushi, 5939 Weddington Road – 97
