The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 27 to Aug. 2:
Lowest Score
• Los Paisanos Mexican Buffet, 1300 Skyway Drive, Monroe – 86.5
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; paper towel wasn’t dispensing at handwashing sink; large bag of soft cheese had microbial growth; raw chorizo and raw shrimp were stored above house-made drinks and cooked food in walk-in while raw shell eggs were stored above vegetables and fruit in the produce walk-in; dish machine wasn’t supplying sanitizer to dishes; cooked taquitos, cooked shrimp and cooked vegetables were not held hot enough; horchata in dispenser and cooked vegetables for salsa were not held cold enough; cooked chicken taquitos, cut watermelon and mashed potatoes in produce walk-in didn’t have labels; and inspector saw flying insects in kitchen, dish washing and service areas.
Indian Trail restaurants
• Apostle 'que, 1210 Langdon Terrace Drive – 100
• Chokh Di Noodle House, 14015 Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• Great China, 610 S. Indian Trail Road – 92
• NY Pizza & Pasta, 624 Indian Trail Road – 94.5
Monroe restaurants
• Bojangles, 555 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93
• Community Mart, 1002 South Rocky River Road – 98
• Conference Center at SPCC, 4209 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 97
• Food Lion (meat market), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Food Lion (deli), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Food Lion (produce), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Los Paisanos Mexican Buffet, 1300 Skyway Drive – 86.5
• Macs Fish and Chicken, 2399 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Showmars, 2398 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90.5
• Taqueria Monarcas, 402 Patton Ave. – 97.5
• Unionville Market, 4710 Unionville Road – 94.5
Stallings restaurants
• Bisonte Pizza, 1381 Chesnut Lane – 97
Waxhaw restaurants
• Blue Door Deli and Market, 202 W. North Main St. – 96
• Emmet's Social Table, 401 E. South Main St. – 91.5
• Jaars Cafeteria, 7405 Jaars Road – 99.5
