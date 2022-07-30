The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 22 to 28:
Lowest Score
• Be's Noodles Bahn Mi & Bubble Tea, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy., Monroe – 87
Violations include: Trash can and buckets blocked hand sink; raw chicken was stored over eggs in walk-in cooler; chemical dish machine wasn’t at proper concentration; raw shrimp, raw beef and raw pork wasn’t held cold enough; cooked chicken, beef and noodles in walk-in cooler and the house-made mayo and milk in the prep top units didn’t have a date mark.
Indian Trail
• Food Lion (deli), 7876 Idlewild Road – 98
• Food Lion (produce), 7876 Idlewild Road – 99
• Food Lion (meat market), 7876 Idlewild Road – 98.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14039 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• The Trail House, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 95.5
Marshville
• Food Lion (meat market), 7206 Marshville Blvd. – 97.5
• Food Lion (deli), 7206 Marshville Blvd. – 97
• Food Lion (produce), 7206 Marshville Blvd. – 100
Monroe
• Arby’s, 2101 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Be's Noodles Bahn Mi & Bubble Tea, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 87
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 2109 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91
• Dairy Queen, 400 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Dominos Pizza, 814 North Charlotte Ave. – 95.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 2118 Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Food Lion (produce), 2118 Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Food Lion (deli), 2118 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Golden Corral, 2507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93
• Jin Jin, 221 E. Franklin St. – 100
• Taqueria Monarcas, 402 Patton Ave. – 96
Stallings
• Domino’s Pizza, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 98.5
• Smoothie King, 15080 Idlewild Road – 93.5
• Subway, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 90.5
