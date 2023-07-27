The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 20 to 26:
Lowest Scores
• Cook Out Restaurant, 13703 B U.S. 74, Indian Trail – 86
Violations include: Inspector was not satisfied with person-in-charge’s knowledge of food safety; ice machine had black mold; cheese, hotdogs, quesadilla and lettuce were not held cold enough; fly strips were stored over single-service items and shake toppings; and inspector saw flies.
• Ala Azteca Butcher Shop, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 87.5
Violations include: Employee drink was stored on prep table and in salsa cooler; carnitas and baked chicken weren’t reheated properly; bean soup and pork on bone weren’t held hot enough; raw beef and ham in cooler weren’t held cold enough; sanitizer buckets didn’t have labels; and inspector saw flies.
• Walmart (deli), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 89
Violations Include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; sanitizer bottle wasn’t at proper concentration and sanitizer dispenser at sink needed repair; chicken salad sandwiches and turkey wraps were not cold enough in display case; whole chicken was held past the discard time in display case; and inspector saw flies.
Indian Trail restaurants
• Cook Out Restaurant, 13703 B U.S. 74 – 86
• Dj's Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 92
Lake Park restaurants
• Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, 6120 Creft Circle – 92.5
Monroe restaurants
• Ala Azteca Butcher Shop, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 87.5
• Birrias Y Tacos Casa Vieja, 723 N. Charlotte Ave. – 95
• El Vallarta, 1890 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 99.5
• Food Lion (deli), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 97
• Jade Kitchen 2, 1849 Dickerson Blvd. – 90
• Playland Indoor Playground, 2700 Gray Fox Road – 93.5
• Reyes Grocery, 322 North Sutherland Ave. – 90
• Tortilleria Los Paisanos, 1404 B Skyway Drive – 95.5
• Walmart (deli), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 89
Stallings restaurants
• Cornerstone Pub And Grill, 15080 Idlewild Road – 95
• Domino’s Pizza, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 99
Wesley Chapel restaurants
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 5945 Weddington Road – 91.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.