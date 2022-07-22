The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 15 to 21:
Lowest Scores
• Bojangles, 6550 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail – 87.5
Violations include: Employee drinks were stored above food; employees washed hands for 2 or 3 seconds; a cart was stored in front of the hand sink near chicken; food debris and particles were left on pans; and fries were not marked with time
• Claws, 812 N. Charlotte Hwy., Monroe – 88.5
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; employee food was on prep-table; rolling food prep cart blocked sink;
plastic drip tray above ice inside the bin had microbial growth; fried bone in chicken breast was held hot enough; raw chicken in walk-in cooler wasn’t held cold enough; chicken tenders, potato wedges, corn dogs, tamales and sausage bits didn’t have time marked.
Indian Trail
• Bojangles, 6550 Old Monroe Road – 87.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 4423 Old Monroe Road – 99.5
• Food Lion (deli), 4423 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Food Lion (produce), 4423 Old Monroe Road – 97.5
• Hickory Tavern, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 86
• IHOP, 14001 U.S. 74 – 95.5
• Sileo's NY Deli, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 97.5
Monroe
• Burger King, 2100 Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Canteen At Tyson Foods, 2023 Hasty St. – 99
• Claws, 812 N. Charlotte Hwy. – 88.5
• Dunkin Donuts, 2570 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 99
• Food Lion (deli), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 97.5
• Food Lion (produce), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 98.5
• Hardees, 1503 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Pilot Travel Center, 2700 Chamber Drive – 96
• SPI Express, 1907 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 96.5
• Taco Bell, 2104 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
Stallings
• Fresh Chef Restaurant, 15080 Idlewild Road – 95
• Gate Store, 14622 Lawyers Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (deli), 15080 Idlewild Road – 95
• Harris Teeter (produce), 15080 Idlewild Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 7800 J. Stevens Mill Road – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7800 J Stevens Mill Road – 97
• New Asia Market (meat market), 4400 Potter Road – 100
• The Divide Golf Club, 6803 Stevens Mill Road – 99
• McDonald's, 4405 Potter Road – 100
Waxhaw
• Frontier Meats, 8303 Lancaster Ave. – 97.5
• Marco's Pizza, 1617 Providence Road – 98
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 8133 Kensington Drive – 99.5
Wesley Chapel
• Food Lion (deli), 5939 Weddington Road – 97.5
• Fujisan Sushi, 5939 Weddington Road – 98.5
