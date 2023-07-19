The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 13 to 19:
Lowest Scores
• Carniceria Morelos, 1510 Miller St., Monroe – 83.5
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; bags of pork skins were in unclean display case; band saw wasn’t cleaned as needed; tightly covered plastic container of raw beef in walk-in wasn’t cooling; open deli ham and cheeses did not have date labels; bleach stored in bottle previously containing hand cleaning spray; and inspector saw flying insects.
• Panaderia El Quetzal, 1900 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 86
Violations include: Employees did not wash hands when required; zip-locking bags of food were stored in mop sink; washed-cut head of cabbage was in contact with prep unit shelf while a cut lime was stored with unwashed uncut limes and avocados on storage shelf; knives, thermometer, and blender were stored unclean; cooked vegetables weren’t cooling in melted ice bath on prep table; and inspector saw flying insects.
• Bojangles, 6503 W. Marshville Blvd., Marshville – 87.5
Violations include: Employee used hand sink to dump ice; fry pans used for time/temp control foods were not cleaned every four hours; chicken was not held hot enough; chicken egg batter mixture and chicken filet batter weren’t stored cold enough; and inspector saw flies.
Indian Trail restaurants
• Flav's Coffee And Italian Market, 5719 W. Hwy 74 – 96.5
• IHOP, 14001 U.S. 74 – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 3021 Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road – 99.5
Marshville restaurants
Stallings restaurants
• Best China, 7900 E. Stevens Mill Road – 92
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 7900 J Stevens Mill Road – 95
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7800 J Stevens Mill Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (meats and seafood), 7800 J Stevens Mill Road – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7800 J Stevens Mill Road – 97
Monroe restaurants
• Claws, 812 N. Charlotte Hwy. – 92.5
• Main Street Bistro, 109 S. Main St. – 97
• Tortilleria El Toro Grande, 1705 Walk-Up Ave. – 93
Waxhaw restaurants
• Java's Brewing Bakery And Cafe, 1526 Providence Road – 90
• Taqueria La Costena II, 1998 Providence Road – 98.5
