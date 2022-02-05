The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan.28 to Feb. 3:
Lowest Score
Waffle House, 1229 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 85
Violations include: Employees didn't wash hands between taking orders and cleaning dishes; multiple multi-use pans were stored soiled; multiple foods kept for over 24 hours were not labeled; and bleach was unlabeled in storage area.
All Scores
Indian Trail
• BP, 7805 Idlewild Road – 100
• Little Caesars, 325 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 95
• N.Y. Pizza & Pasta, 624 Indian Trail Road – 95
• Subway, 7802 Idlewild Road – 100
• Taco Bell, 13710 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
Marshville
• Eagle Chase Snack Bar, 3215 Brantley Road – 98.5
Monroe
• Canteen At Tyson Foods, 2023 Hasty St. – 100
• Chick-fil-A (Monroe mall), 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
• Hardees, 1503 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Mr. Gs Grill, 427 Morgan Mill Road – 98
• Subway-Circle K, 2226 Lancaster Hwy. – 97
• Taco Bell, 401 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Waffle House, 1229 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 85
• Wendy's, 1245 Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Zaxby's, 2232 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5
Stallings
• Athens Pizza, 2920 Old Monroe Road – 99
• Joy Bakery and Catering, 3016 Twelve Mile Creek Road – 95.5
• New Asia Market (restaurant), 4400 Potter Road – 95.5
• New Asia Market (meat market), 4400 Potter Road – 97
Waxhaw
• Bojangles, 2905 Providence Road S. – 93.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 8157 Kensington Drive – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (restaurant), 8157 Kensington Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (meat and seafood), 8157 Kensington Drive – 100
• Harris Teeter (produce), 8157 Kensington Drive – 100
• Ming Fu, 8139 B Kensington Drive – 93
• Provisions, 107 W. South Main St. – 98.5
• Stacks Kitchen, 1315 North Broome St. – 97
• Subway, 3905 Providence Road – 96
Wingate
• Chick-fil-A, 1 Jefferson Clubhouse – 100
• Freshens, 1 Jefferson Clubhouse – 100
• Wild Blue, 1 Jefferson Clubhouse – 100
