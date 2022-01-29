The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 21 to 27:
Lowest Scores
• Walmart Supercenter (deli), 2101 Younts Road – 91
Violations include: Certified food manager wasn't available; sink had items stored in basin and had a cart in front of it; food thermometer was stored unclean; and gravy and General Tso chicken wasn't held hot enough.
All Scores
Indian Trail
• Bojangles, 6550 Old Monroe Road – 96
• Firehouse Subs, 14039 U.S. 74 – 96
• Great China, 610 S. Indian Trail Road – 96
• KFC, 13900 E. Independence Blvd. – 99
• Popeye's, 13800 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
• Scooter's Coffee, 5859 U.S. 74 – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 3021 Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road – 97
Monroe
• Compare Foods (deli), 1600 Skyway Drive – 98.5
• Compare Foods (meat market), 1600 Skyway Drive – 99.5
• Compare Foods (produce), 1600 Skyway Drive – 98.5
• Food Lion, 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Jade Kitchen 2, 1849 Dickerson Blvd. – 96
• Johnny Tomatoes, 5250 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 2925 Monroe Way – 98
Stallings
• Domino's Pizza, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 98.5
• Gate Store, 14622 Lawyers Road – 97
• Subway, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 94.5
Waxhaw
• Greco Fresh Grille, 201 W. South Main St. – 94.5
Marvin
• Publix (deli), 1615 Providence Road S. – 100
• Publix (produce), 1615 Providence Road S. – 100
Wesley Chapel
• Kami Chinese Thai and Sushi, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 93
