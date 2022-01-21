The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 14 to 20:
Indian Trail
Food Lion (deli), 7876 Idlewild Road – 99.5
Food Lion (produce), 7876 Idlewild Road – 97.5
Food Lion (meat market), 7876 Idlewild Road – 97.5
Monroe
Cafe Shush, 4209 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 97
Carniceria Morelos, 1510 Miller St. – 95
Edible Arrangements, 3306 U.S. 74 W. – 100
Food Lion (meat market), 2118 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
Food Lion (produce), 2118 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
Food Lion (deli), 2118 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
Hathaways, 1310 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
Koumi Express,2259 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
Taco Bell, 2104 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
The Sea Hut, 354 E. Franklin St. – 97
Stallings
Harris Teeter (deli), 15080 Idlewild Road – 97.5
Harris Teeter (meats/seafood), 15080 Idlewild Road – 97.5
Smoothie King, 15080 Idlewild Road – 99
Harris Teeter (deli), 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 99
Harris Teeter (produce), 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 97
Waxhaw
BP/Fill Good, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 96
Domino's, 3901 Providence Road – 99.5
Emmet's Social Table, 401 E. South Main St. – 98
Weddington
Poppyseeds Bagels, 13645 Providence Road – 97
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.