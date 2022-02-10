The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Feb. 3 to 10:
Indian Trail
• Arbys, 13866 74 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), l6610 Old Monroe Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (meat), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Nor'east Treats And Eats, 3307 Arbor Pointe Drive – 97
• Starbucks, 13731 E Independence Blvd. – 99
• Subway, 308 Unionville Indian Trail Road – 99
Marshville
• Bojangles, 6503 W. Marshville Blvd. – 93
• El Vallarta, 109 E. Union St. – 94.5
• SPI Express, 6706 E. Marshville Blvd. – 92.5
• Wendy's, 6807 E. Marshville Blvd. – 92
Monroe
• Birrias Y Tacos Casa Vieja, 723 N. Charlotte Ave. – 96
• Claws, 812 N. Charlotte Highway – 93.5
• Food Lion (deli), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Hampton Inn (breakfast Bar) 2368 Roland Drive – 97
• Jin Jin, 221 E. Franklin St – 100
• Jud's Restaurant1603 W. Roosevelt Blvd – 94.5
• Pepperoni''S Pizza, 6023 S. Rocky River Road – 93
• SPI Express1907 Old Charlotte Hwy – 96.5
• Subway, 1811 Dickerson Blvd. – 96
• T&M Food Mart, 2000 Lancaster Ave. – 95.5
• Taqueria Monarcas, 402 Patton Ave. – 97
Stallings
• Mario's Italian Restaurant, 2945 Matthews-Weddington Road – 97
Waxhaw
• Bistro D' Antonio, 3909 Providence Road – 95
• Taqueria La Costena, 1998 Providence Road – 98.5
Wingate
• Brothers Seafood, 3707 E. U.S. 74, – 98
• Burger King, 3018 Hwy 74 – 94
• Wingate University Starbucks, 211 E. Wilson St. – 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.