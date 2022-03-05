The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 25 to March 3:
Indian Trail
• Biscuitville, 13703 U.S. 74 – 98
• First China, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 99.5
• Omega Coney Island Family Restaurant, 3901 Old Monroe Road – 97.5
• The Bridge Restaurant, 5902 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 96'
Monroe
• Benton Crossroads Grill, 6004 Concord Hwy. – 98
• Bojangles, 2303 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92.5
• El Paso Mexican - American Cuisine, 5432 Pageland Hwy. – 98.5
• Grateful Breads, 107 E. Jefferson St. – 92.5
• Hilton Vineyard, 104 South Main St. – 100
• Main Street Bistro, 109 S. Main St. – 93
• Showmars, 2398 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Subway, 813 J W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Taqueria De Leon, 400 Durant St. – 92
• The Country Grill, 4002 Concord Hwy. – 94.5
• The Packing House, 3603 Plyler Mill Road – 96.5
• Tienda Y Taqueria Romeros, 405 1/2 Sutherland Ave. – 95
Stallings
• Best China, 7900 E. Stevens Mill Road – 95
• McDonald's, 4405 Potter Road – 98.5
Wesley Chapel
• Hot Wok, 5943 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5
