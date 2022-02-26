The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 18 to 24:
Lowest Score
• SPI Express, 2623 Sikes Mill Road, Monroe – 90
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn't available; drinks were stored in hand sink; sausage patties and steak patties weren't cooled fast enough; wrapped hamburgers, cheeseburgers and chicken sandwiches in heated display weren't held hot enough; and opened packages of commercial chili and commercially packaged BBQ were held in cooler beyond seven days.
Indian Trail
• Bojangles, 13812 E. Independence Blvd. – 90.5
• Center Ice Tavern at Extreme Ice Center, 4705 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 97
• Charanda Authentic Mexican Eatery, 6437 Old Monroe Road – 93
• Chick-fil-A, 13801 E. Independence Blvd. – 99.5
• Extreme Ice Center Snack Bar, 4705 Indian Trail Fairview Road – 96.5
• Jersey Mike's, 6580 Old Monroe Road – 99
• Market Express/The Koop, 4303 Old Monroe Road – 92.5
• Panera Bread, 13880 E. Independence Blvd. – 100
• Sileo's NY Deli, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 99.5
• Subway, 2101 Younts Road – 97
• Wendy's, 13810 E. Independence Blvd. – 100
Monroe
• Be's Noodles Bahn Mi & Bubble Tea, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 97.5
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 2861 W. U.S. 74 – 95
• Corre Caminos Speedy Garcia & Taqueria, 1201 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
• Duke's Grill, 1114 Concord Ave. – 100
• Little Caesar's, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. Hwy 74 – 96.5
• Reyes Grocery (EL Ranchero Supermarket), 322 N. Sutherland Ave. – 92.5
• Shake Shake Seafood. 2841 W. U.S. 74 – 100
• SPI Express, 2623 Sikes Mill Road – 90
• Taqueria La Unica, 1621 Walk-Up Ave. – 97
• The Sandwich Shop, 100 North Secrest Ave. – 98.5
Stallings
• New York Pizza Express, 4520 Potter Road – 97.5
Waxhaw
• Asian Grill, 3913 Providence Road – 98.5
• China II, 1309 N. Broome St. – 94
• G.R.I.T.S. Home Cookin', 7909 Lancaster Hwy. – 93
• Ice Cream And Pizza Works, 3913 Providence Road – 96
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 8121 Kensington Drive – 98
• Waxhaw Rock Store BBQ, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 95.5
Weddington
• Panda Chinese Restaurant, 13661 Providence Road – 95.5
