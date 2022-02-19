The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 11 to 17:
Lowest Scores
• Charanda Authentic Mexican Eatery, 6437 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail – 88
Violations include: Cleaning supplies blocked sink; raw chicken was stored over raw beef in walk-in cooler; ice machine baffle had mold growth; queso, beans, rice, red sauce, and enchilada sauce were reheated hot enough; and carnitas, empanadas, cooked poblanos, barboqua and salsa were kept past discard date.
Indian Trail
• Circle K, 1071 Chestnut Lane – 96.5
• Cook Out, 13703 U.S. 74 – 99.5
• IHOP, 14001 U.S. 74 – 97.5
• Kaizoku Japanese Cuisine, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 95.5
• Zaxby's, 13967 East Independence Blvd. – 97.5
Monroe
• Ala Azteca Butcher Shop, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90.5
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Chick-fil-A, 2592 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Cook Out, 1410 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94
• Crossroads Diner, 4218 N.C. 218 E. – 97,5
• Dairy Queen, 200400 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Domino's Pizza, 814 North Charlotte Ave. – 95.5
• Jugos Y Antojitos Jalisco, 1806 Walkup Ave. – 94
• Mr. Tokyo, 2239 West Roosevelt Blvd. – 90
• Napoli Italian Restaurant, 2263 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• New China Restaurant, 1684 W. Franklin St. – 97
• Playland Indoor Playground, 2700 Gray Fox Road – 97.5
• Taino, 3816 Sardis Church Road – 100
• Taqueria El Paraiso, 1709 Walk-Up Ave. – 94
Waxhaw
• Arby's, 1001 Aspinal St.-- 100
• Frontier Meats, 8303 Lancaster Ave. – 98
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 8133 Kensington Drive – 98.5
• Rosati's Pizza, 9925 Rea Road – 98
• Taco Bell, 2517 Cuthbertson Road – 100
Wesley Chapel
• Dunkin, 6312 Weddington Road – 100
• Hickory Tavern, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 97
Wingate
• Tokyo Bistro, 3921 U.S. 74 – 97
