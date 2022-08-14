The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 5 to 11:
Indian Trail
• China II, 5850 U.S. 74 E. – 100
• Dj's Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 95.5
• El Cafetal, 4409 Old Monroe Road – 92.5
• Grapes Wine Bar, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Rossini’s Pizza Pasta, 13803 U.S. 74 W. – 99.5
• Viva Chicken, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 99.5
Marshville
• Dave’s Pizza & Subs, 6330 W. U.S. 74 – 99
• The Little Red Pig, 1023 Unarco Road – 95.5
Monroe
• Food Lion (deli), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 97
• Food Lion (meat market), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 99
• Food Lion (produce), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 99
• Macs Fish and Chicken, 2399 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• New China Restaurant, 1684 W. Franklin St. – 96.5
• Oasis Of Monroe, 116 S. Main St. – 95.5
• Pepperoni's Pizza, 6203 S. Rocky River Road – 95
• Subway, 1811 Dickerson Blvd. – 95
• Taino, 3816 Sardis Church Road – 98.5
• Taqueria Chuyita, 1850 Williams Road – 98.5
Stallings
• Athens Pizza, 2920 Old Monroe Road – 99
• China Cafe, 15080 Idlewild Road – 96.5
• Moochie’s Tavern, 15060 Idlewild Road – 97
• The Steak N' Hoagie Shop, 4390 Potter Road – 94
Waxhaw
• China II, 1309 N. Broome St. – 96.5
• Provisions Waxhaw, 107 W. South Main St. – 95
• Publix (deli), 1615 Providence Road S. – 98.5
• The Southern Gourmet, 1615 S. Providence Road – 93
• Waxhaw Rock Store BBQ, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 94
Wesley Chapel
• Harris Teeter (deli) 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (meats/seafoods), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (produce), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 100
• Joy Bakery And Catering, 3016 Twelve Mile Creek Road – 96
• Sabor Latin Street Grill5945 Weddington Road – 97.5
