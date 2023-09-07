The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:
Lowest Scores
• Firehouse Subs, 14039 U.S. 74, Indian Trail – 90
Violations include: Pans had sticker and food debris and foods in meat reach-in were not held cold enough;
Indian Trail restaurants
• Chick-fil-A, 13801 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Firehouse Subs, 14039 U.S. 74 – 90
• Jimmy John's, 6405 Old Monroe Road – 91.5
• Johnny Ks Restaurant, 138 N. Indian Trail Road – 92.5
Monroe restaurants
• Crossroads Diner, 4218 N.C. 218 E. – 96
• Franklin Court Grille, 232 E Franklin St – 98.5
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 2117 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
• Napoli Italian Resturant, 2263 W. Roosevelt Blvd – 95
• Spiros Hilltop Fish Fare & Steakhouse1602 Roosevelt Boulevard East – 95
Waxhaw restaurants
• Greco Fresh Grille, 201 W South Main St Suite G – 93
• Queens South Bar & Grill, 1201 N. Broome St.– 93
• Terra Mare Market, 1526 Providence Road. S. – 99.5
