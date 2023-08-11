The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 3 to 9:
Lowest Scores
• Firehouse Subs, 14039 U.S. 74 – 85.5
Violations include: Boxes blocked hand sink; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; meatballs were not reheated hot enough; several foods inside prep unit were not held cold enough; chicken, roast beef and cut tomatoes were held beyond date on container;
• Bojangles, 6503 W. Marshville Blvd. – 90.5
Violations include: Pans were not cleaned every four hours; inspector saw flies in the restaurant; and employee didn’t wear a hair constraint.
Indian Trail restaurants
• Bojangles, 13812 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Firehouse Subs, 14039 U.S. 74 – 85.5
• Special Touch Catering And Deli, 1310 Wesley Chapel Stouts Road – 97.5
• Taco Bell, 13710 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• The Bridge Restaurant, 5902 Indian Trail Fairview Road – 98
• Wendy’s, 13810 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
Marshville restaurants
• Bojangles, 6503 W. Marshville Blvd. – 90.5
Monroe restaurants
• AJ Family Restaurant, 4829 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 95
• Jack In The Box, 1600 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• McAlister's Deli, 2803 W. U.S. 74 – 96
• Oasis, 116 S. Main St. – 100
• Taqueria Chuyita, 1850 Williams Road – 93
• The Village Grill, 1730 Dickerson Blvd. – 99
Stallings restaurants
• Noodles & Kitchen, 1369 Chestnut Lane – 95
Waxhaw restaurants
• Capricci's True Italian, 109 W. South Main St. – 97
• El Tecate Mexican Restaurant, 1615 S. Providence Road – 95.5
• La Unica Estrella, 4400 Helms Road – 98.5
• Slinging Dawgs, 2021 Beckwith Lane – 97.5
• Waxhaw Rock Store BBQ, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 96.5
