The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 10 to 16:
Lowest Scores
• Carniceria Morelos, 1510 Miller St., Monroe – 90
Violations include: Bag of raw chicken stored in metal pan with bag of raw beef in the display case; several buckets had food soils and spices in ambient display case; and bottles of sanitizer weren’t at proper concentration.
• Taqueria El Paraiso, 1709 Walk-Up Ave., Monroe – 90
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; employee prepared taco with bare hands; beef intestines did not reach proper cooling temperature within four hours; and milk, sour cream and rice were among foods that weren’t stored cold enough in a reach-in unit.
All Restaurant Scores
Indian Trail restaurants
• Cathy's Coffee, 606 Indian Trail Road South – 100
• KFC, 13900 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
• La Casita Sebastian, 2025 Galena Chase Drive – 100
• Zaxby's, 13967 E. Independence Blvd. – 91
Monroe restaurants
• Broome Street Burgers, 1951 Dickerson Blvd – 99.5
• Carlos Cocos, Fruits & Food, 3817 Sardis Church Road – 96.5
• Carniceria Morelos, 1510 Miller St. – 90
• Compare Foods Meat Market, 1600 Skyway Drive – 97
• Fish Crazy, 1504 Sowell St. – 95
• Pop Pop's Kitchen, 4910 Sandstone Lane – 98
• Silvinos, 2805 Chamber Drive – 95
• Taco Rico, 1404 Skyway Drive – 98.5
• Taqueria El Paraiso, 1709 Walk-Up Ave. – 90
• Taqueria Veracruz, 4420 U.S. 74 W. – 98
• Taqueria Y Marisqueria Los Pepe's, 1702 Walkup Ave. – 98
Stallings restaurants
• La Hidalguense, 621 Stallings Road – 97
Waxhaw restaurants
• G.R.I.T.S. Home Cookin', 7909 Lancaster Hwy. – 95.5
• Publix (deli), 1615 Providence Road S. – 99
• Publix (meats and seafood), 1615 Providence Road S. – 98.5
Wesley Chapel restaurants
• Curry Place, 5922 Weddington Road – 97.5
