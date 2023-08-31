The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 24 to 30:
Indian Trail restaurants
• China II Buffet, 5850 U.S. 74 E. – 100
• Kaizoku Japanese Cuisine, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Mod Pizza, 6720 Old Monroe Road – 96
• Omega Coney Island, 3901 Old Monroe Road – 97
• Tortilleria Los Michocanos, 5850 U.S. 74 W. – 98.5
Marshville restaurants
• Daves Pizza & Subs, 6330 B. W. U.S. 74 – 99.5
• El Vallarta, 109 E. Union St. – 97.5
Matthews restaurants
• Quality Inn And Suites Kitchen, 12047 Guion Lane – 98.5
Monroe restaurants
• Benton Crossroads Grill, 6004 Concord Hwy. – 93
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 2109 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92.5
• Corre Caminos Speedy Garcia & Taqueria, 1201 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Golden Corral, 2507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Habibi's Deli, 531 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Hong Kong, 813 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Jin Jin, 221 E. Franklin St. – 98
• Little Country Kitchen, 2526 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 94
• Logan’s Roadhouse, 2336 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92
• Mayfair Seafood, 2568 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93
• Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
• Mr. Tokyo, 2239 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Ron's Grill, 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98.5
• Taqueria Veracruz Mexico, 1228 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• The Spot, 1513 Concord Ave. – 95.5
• Wow Supermarket, 1230 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5
Waxhaw restaurants
• Hacienda El Rey Mexican Restaurant, 3901 Providence Road S. – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 8157 Kensington Drive – 95
Wingate restaurants
• Andrew's Family Restaurant, 3802 U.S. 74 E. – 96.5
• El Palenque, 3702 U.S. 74 – 96.5
