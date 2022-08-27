The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 19 to 25:
Indian Trail
• First China, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 97
• NY Pizza & Pasta, 624 Indian Trail Road – 93
• Omega Coney Island Family Restaurant, 3901 Old Monroe Road – 93.5
• Taco Bell, 3021 Wesley Chapel-Stouts Rod – 98.5
• Tickle My Ribs, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 100
Marshville
• Pilgrim's Pride, 5901 U.S. 74 E. – 93.5
• Wagon Wheel Of Marshville, 204 W. Main St. – 96
Monroe
• 3M, 4320 Goldmine Road – 97
• Chili’s Grill & Bar2861 W. U.S. 74 – 93.5
• Franklin Court Grille, 232 E. Franklin St. – 99
• La Poblanita Supermarket1113 Sunset Lane – 99
• Sunset Tacos, 1113 Sunset Lane – 99
• The Country Grill, 4002 Concord Hwy. – 97
• Tortilleria Los Paisanos, 1404 Skyway Drive – 95
• Wow Supermarket, 1230 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
Stallings
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 97.5
