The Union County Health inspected these restaurants from Aug. 17 to 23:
Lowest Scores
• Waffle House, 13727 E. Independence Blvd., Indian Trail – 90.5
Lowest violations: Employee drinks were stored on or over food and ice storage bin; inside panel and side of ice machine had pink mold; cut lettuce, cut tomatoes and ham were not stored cold enough; and menu needed a consumer advisory regarding raw or undercooked foods.
• Wagon Wheel, 204 W. Main St., Marshville – 90.5
Lowest violations: Dish machine was not sanitizing; deli ham in make-top unit was not held cold enough; and cooked vegetables and meats were not date marked in walk-in cooler.
Indian Trail restaurants
• Starbucks Coffee, 6701 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 95.5
• Waffle House, 13727 E. Independence Blvd. – 90.5
Marshville restaurants
• The Pier, 7130 Marshville Blvd. – 97.5
• Wagon Wheel, 204 W. Main St. – 90.5
Mineral Springs restaurants
• Farley's Pizza, 3202 Potters Road - 93.5
Monroe restaurants
• Be's Noodles Banh Mi & Bubble Tea, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99
• Hardees, 1503 Roosevelt Blvd. W. – 97
• Hathaway's, 1310 Roosevelt Blvd. W. – 97
• Micasa M&Y, 1404-B Skyway Drive – 95
• New China Restaurant, 1684 W. Franklin St. – 99.5
• Red Bowl At Monroe, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91
• Sunset Tacos, 1113 Sunset Lane – 91
• Taco Bell, 401 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Taco Bell, 2104 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• The Derby Restaurant & Bar, 1012 Skyway Drive – 95.5
• Wingstop, 2521 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
Stallings restaurants
• Mario's Italian Restaurant, 2945 Matthews-Weddington Road – 97
• Pupuseria La Pasadita, 4432 Potters Road – 97.5
Waxhaw restaurants
• China Ii, 1309 N. Broome St. – 94.5
• Ming Fu, 8139 Kensington Drive – 92.5
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 8133 Kensington Drive – 94
• Provisions Waxhaw, 107 W. South Main St. – 98.5
• Rosati's Pizza, 9925 Rea Road – 93.5
• Starbucks, 9700 Rea Road – 98.5
Wesley Chapel restaurants
• Greco Fresh Grille, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 92.5
• Hickory Tavern, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 95.5
