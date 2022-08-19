The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 12 to 18
Indian Trail
• Chinatown Buffet, l140 U.S. 74 E. – 95.5
• Johnny K’s Restaurant, 138 N. Indian Trail Road – 94
• Market Express/The Koop, 4303 Old Monroe Road – 93
• Popeyes, 13800 E. Independence Blvd. – 91.5
• Special Touch Catering And Deli, 1310 Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road – 95.5
• Taco Bell, 13710 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
• The Bridge Restaurant, 5902 Indian Trail Fairview Road – 97
Monroe
• Community Mart, 1002 South Rocky River Road – 93.5
Stallings
• Lucy’s Bakery, 4522 Potter Road – 98
Waxhaw
• Greco Fresh Grille, 201 W. South Main St. – 95
• La Unica Estrella, 4400 Helms Road – 98.5
• Teeco's Hibachi Grill, 1325 N. Broome St. – 100
• Terra Mare Market, 1526 Providence Road S. – 98.5
Weddington
• Panda Chinese Restaurant, 13661 Providence Road – 96
• Poppyseeds Bagels, 13645 Providence Road – 98
Wesley Chapel
• Domino's, 5922 Weddington Road – 98.5
