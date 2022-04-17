The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 8 to 14:
Lowest Scores
• Mr. Tokyo, 2239 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 90.5
Violations include: Handwashing sink was blocked with dishes; a pan of pre-cooked mussels touched the surface of frozen shrimp packaging; raw salmon and barbecue eel were not held cold enough; and rice, cut lettuce, cooked asparagus, fried shrimp, shredded crab, crab mix, cooked eel, cream cheese and fried sweet potatoes didn’t have time labels.
Indian Trail
• DJ's Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 97
Monroe
• Food Lion (meat), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Food Lion (deli), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
• Food Lion (produce), 801 E Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
• Mr. Tokyo, 2239 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90.5
Waxhaw
• Food Lion (Meat), 1301 N. Broome St. – 99.5
• Food Lion (Deli), 1301 N. Broome St. – 97.5
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 8133 Kensington Drive – 91
