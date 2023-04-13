The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 7 to 13:
Indian Trail restaurants
• Chokh Di Noodle House, 14015-I E Independence Blvd. – 93
• Food Lion #1614 Meat Market5850 E. Highway 74 – 100
• Food Lion (Deli) #16145850 East Highway 74 – 97
• Taco Bell, #370043021 Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road – 97.5
• Tap and Vine, 6443-A Old Monroe Road – 99
• The Trail House, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 98
Stallings restaurants
• Bisonte Pizza, 1381 Chesnut Lane – 98
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 7900 G Stevens Mill Road – 98
• Hacienda El Rey, 21361 Chestnut Lane – 98
• Noodles & Kitchen, 1369 Chestnut Lane – 99.5
Miss last week’s scores? 701 Main Restaurant, Mary O'Neill’s Irish Pub, Sun Valley Cafe and The Smoke Pit were some of the restaurants inspected from March 31 to April 6.
