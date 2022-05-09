The Union County Health Department Inspected These Restaurants From April 29 To May 5:
Indian Trail
• Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 99
• Flav's Coffee And Italian Market, 5719 W. Hwy 74 – 98.5
• Frutta Bowls, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Great China, 610 S. Indian Trail Road – 96.5
• Kaizoku Japanese Cuisine, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 97
• Omega Coney Island Family Restaurant, 3901 Old Monroe Road – 96
• Sileo's Ny Deli, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 99
• Smoothie King, 208 Postage Way – 98.5
• Viva Chicken, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
Matthews
• Quality Inn And Suites, 12047 Guion Lane – 99
Monroe
• Ala Azteca Butcher Shop, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
• Cook Out, 1410 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92.5
• Five Guys Famous Burgers And Fries, 2833 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
• Fox’s Alley, 1901 Skyway Drive – 98.5
• Jade Kitchen 2, 1849 Dickerson Blvd. – 91
• McAlister's Deli, 2803 W. U.S. 74 – 95.5
