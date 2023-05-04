The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 28 to May 3:
Lowest restaurant scores
• New Asia Market (restaurant), 4400 Potter Road, Stallings – 85
Violations include: Employee didn’t wash hands between washing dirty bin and touching food contact surface; a bin of raw chicken was stored above cooked chicken and beef in walk-in cooler; dish machine wasn’t providing sanitizer; glass noodles were not cooling properly; multiple foods didn’t have discard times; and inspectors saw flies.
• Tortilleria Los Paisanos, 1404 Skyway Drive – 86.5
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; sink beside grill needed repairs and sink in dish area needed soap; meat slicer was stored unclean; a large pot of cooked pork wasn’t held hot enough; cheeses and raw pork products weren’t held cold enough; and flying insects were in kitchen, dish and trash areas.
Indian Trail restaurants
• Mod Pizza, 6720 Old Monroe Road – 94
Monroe restaurants
• Birrias Y Tacos Casa Vieja, 723 N. Charlotte Ave. – 97
• Bojangles, 555 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5
• Gas Express, 1006 N. Charlotte Ave. – 96
• KFC, 2021 Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Los Paisanos Mexican Buffet, 1300 Skyway Drive – 96
• Shoku Sushi & Bar, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 95.5
• The Honey Baked Ham Company, 1901 Wellness Blvd. – 97
• Tortilleria Los Paisanos, 1404 Skyway Drive – 86.5
Marvin restaurants
• El Tecate Mexican Restaurant, 1615 S. Providence Road – 93
• Publix (deli), 1615 Providence Road S. – 97
• Publix (meats/seafood), 1615 Providence Road S. – 100
Stallings restaurants
• New Asia Market (restaurant), 4400 Potter Road – 85
• New Asia Market (meat market), 4400 Potter Road – 98
Waxhaw restaurants
• Ming Fu, 8139 Kensington Drive – 95.5
• Queens South Bar & Grill, 1201 N. Broome St. – 96.5
Did you miss scores from April 21 and 27? Some of the restaurants inspected were Mr. Tokyo in Monroe, Sabor Latin Street Grill in Indian Trail and Tortilleria El Toro Grande in Monroe.
