The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 22 to 28:
Indian Trail
• Food Lion. 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 99
• Food Lion (deli), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (deli), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 100
• IHOP, 14001 U.S. 74 – 92.5
Marshville
• Dave’s Pizza & Subs, 6330 B. W. U.S. 74 – 99
Monroe
• Burger King, 2100 Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Circle K, 1805 Morgan Mill Road – 99.5
• Food Lion (meat), 2118 Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Food Lion (deli), 2118 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Taco Bell, 401 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
Stallings
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7800 J Stevens Mill Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (meats), 7800 J. Stevens Mill Road – 97.5
• McDonald's, 14522 Lawyers Road – 98
• New Asia Market (restaurant), 4400 Potter Road – 97
• New Asia Market (meat market), 4400 Potter Road – 100
Waxhaw
• Blue Door Deli and Market, 202 W. North Main St. – 93.5
• Greco Fresh Grille, 201 W South Main St. – 94.5
Wesley Chapel
• Harris Teeter (deli) 5920 Weddington Monroe Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (meat market), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5
Wingate
• Food Lion, 221 U.S. 74 E. – 98.5
• Food Lion (Deli), 221 U.S. 74 E. – 95
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.