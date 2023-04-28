The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 21 to 27:
• Panaderia El Quetzal, 1900 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 87.5
Violations include: Washed cilantro in direct contact with walls and wire shelving of cold-hold unit; raw ground beef, raw chicken, raw tilapia and cooked shredded pork wasn’t held cold enough; cooked frozen foods didn’t have date labeled; and flying insects were in kitchen.
Indian Trail restaurants
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14039 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
Monroe restaurants
• High Octane Coffee, Creamery And Eatery, 114 Lancaster Ave. – 92.5
• Mr. Tokyo, 2239 West Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Tortilleria El Toro Grande, 1705 Walk-Up Ave. – 92.5
