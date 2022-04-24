The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 15 to 21:
Lowest Score
• Iron Thunder Saloon And Grill, 608 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 90
Violations include: Employees didn’t wash hands after touching pens, papers and soiled dishes; pieces of grilled chicken breasts weren’t held hot enough; shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chicken wings, coleslaw and ranch weren’t stored cold enough; and foods kept for over 24 hours weren’t labeled.
All Scores
Indian Trail
• Center Ice Tavern at Extreme Ice Center, 4705 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 97
• Food Lion (meat market), 4423 Old Monroe Road – 99
• Food Lion (deli/food stand), 4423 Old Monroe Road – 97
• KFC, 13900 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Taco Bell, 13710 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
Marshville
• Food Lion (meat market), 7206 Marshville Blvd. – 99.5
• Food Lion (Deli/Food Stand), 7206 Marshville Blvd. – 97.5
Monroe
• Bojangles, 555 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94
• Iron Thunder Saloon And Grill, 608 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90
• Quality Inn & Suites Breakfast Bar, 2351 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
Waxhaw
• Crossroads Grill, 315 N. Broome St. – 97.5
• Stacks Kitchen, 1315 N. Broome St – 98
• Taco Bell, 2517 Cuthbertson Road – 99.5
