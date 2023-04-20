The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 14 to 20:
Lowest Score
• Bojangles, 2303 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 80.5
Violations include: Employee touched hair and face and did food prep without discarding gloves and washing hands; paper towels were not at all three kitchen hand sinks; utensils had grease/food residue; sliced lettuce and slaw were not held cold enough; blanched or cooked fries didn’t have time stamp; and inspector spotted rodent droppings in kitchen.
Indian Trail restaurants
• Dunkin, 6405 Old Monroe Road – 96
• Sileo's NY Deli, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 99
Monroe restaurants
• Bojangles, 2303 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 80.5
• Five Guys Famous Burgers and Fries, 2833 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94
• Food Lion (meat market), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 97.5
• Food Lion (deli), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 97
• Publix (deli), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 95
• Publix (meat market), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
• Publix (seafood), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
Stallings restaurants
• Best China, 7900 E. Stevens Mill Road – 94.5
Waxhaw restaurants
• Arby's, 1001 Aspinal St. – 99
• Pizza Hut, 703 W. South Main St. – 100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.