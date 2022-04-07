The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from April 1 to 7:
Indian Trail
• Rossini’s Pizza Pasta, 13803 U.S. 74 W. – 99.5
Marshville
• JB’s Seafood, 6821 N.C. 218 E. – 96.5
Monroe
• The Country Grill, 4002 Concord Hwy. – 96
• Dunkin Donuts, 2570 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Jack In The Box, 1600 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Papa John’s Pizza, 1620 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Pilot Travel Center, 2700 Chamber Drive – 100
• SPI Express, 101 West Sunset Drive – 92.5
• Sunny Food Express, 1800 Walk Up Ave. – 94
Stallings
• The Divide Golf Club, 6803 Stevens Mill Road – 98.5
Waxhaw
• Java’s Brewing Bakery And Cafe, 1526 Providence Road – 96
• Marco's Pizza, 1617 Providence Road – 98.5
• Starbucks, 9700 Rea Road – 100
