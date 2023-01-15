The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:
Lowest Score
• Bojangles, 6550 Old Monroe Road – 85
Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; employees didn’t wash hand properly; hand sink needed towels; employee didn’t observe proper cooking time for fried chicken; fried chicken, chicken supreme and steak filets were not held hot enough; sliced lettuce, cut tomatoes and pimento cheese were not held cold enough; and time wasn’t marked for blanched or cooked fries.
Restaurants in the Indian Trail area
• Bojangles, 6550 Old Monroe Road – 85
• Bojangles, 13812 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
• Chokh Di Noodle House, 14015 E. Independence Blvd. – 100
• IHOP, 14001 U.S. 74 – 94
• Jersey Mike’s, 6580 Old Monroe Road – 99.5
• Mod Pizza, 6720 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14039 E Independence Blvd. – 92.5
Restaurants in the Mineral Springs area
• Gordon's Gas-N-Grill, 5720 N.C. 75 – 100
Restaurants in the Monroe area
• American Deli, 1013 W Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Be's Noodles Bahn Mi & Bubble Tea, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 93.5
• Community Mart, 1002 South Rocky River Road – 99
• Duke’s Grill, 1114 Concord Ave. – 98.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 2118 Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Food Lion (produce), 2118 Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Food Lion (deli), 2118 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Koumi Express, 2259 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Micasa M&Y, 1404 Skyway Drive – 100
• SPI Express, 1907 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98.5
• Sunny Food Mart, 1800 Walkup Ave. – 97.5
• Zaxby's, 2232 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
Restaurants in the Stallings area
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (meats and seafood), 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 96
Restaurants in the Waxhaw area
• Domino’s, 3901 Providence Road – 97
• Papa John's Pizza, 8139 Kensington Drive – 97
• Subway, 3905 Providence Road – 99.5
Restaurants in the Wesley Chapel area
• Chick-fil-A, 6390 Weddington Road – 97.5
• Hickory Tavern, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 97
• Jersey Mike's, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 100
• Target (Pizza Hut/Starbucks), 6350 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5
Want to see more health inspections? Check out scores Dec. 30-Jan. 5, Dec. 23-30 and Dec. 16-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.