The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2:
Lowest Score
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; plastic drip tray above ice inside the bin had microbial growth; open containers of shredded mozzarella cheese, milk and corn dogs didn’t have date labeled; and pizzas, fried chicken, potato wedges, tostados and breakfast sandwiches weren’t marked with time.
Restaurants in the Indian Trail area
• 7-Eleven Store, 304 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 95
• DJ’s Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 97
• Food Lion (deli), 7876 Idlewild Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (produce) 7876 Idlewild Road – 99
• Food Lion (meat market), 7876 Idlewild Road – 98
• Jimmy John's, 6405 Old Monroe Road – 96.5
Restaurants in the Monroe area
• Claws, 812 N. Charlotte Hwy. – 90
• Mac’s Fish And Chicken, 2399 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Mr. Tokyo, 2239 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• New China Restaurant, 1684 W. Franklin St. – 98.5
• SPI Express, 2101 W. Sunset Drive – 96.5
• SPI Express, 2623 Sikes Mill Road – 93.5
• Taqueria Veracruz Mexico, 1228 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Unionville Market, 4710 Unionville Road – 97
• Wingstop, 2521 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• WOW Supermarket, 1230 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
Restaurants in the Waxhaw area
• Asian Grill, 3913 Providence Road – 98
• Bistro D' Antonio, 3909 Providence Road – 95
• Dunkin' Donuts8121 Kensington Drive – 97
• Queens South Bar & Grill1201 N. Broome St. – 97
• Stacks Kitchen1315 North Broome St. – 94
• Taco Bell, 2517 Cuthbertson Road – 99.5
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 8121 Kensington Drive – 99.5
Restaurants in the Wingate area
• El Palenque, 3702 U.S. 74 – 97.5
