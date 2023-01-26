The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 20 to 26:
Restaurants in the Indian Trail area
• BP, 7805 Idlewild Road – 97
• Charanda Authentic Mexican Eatery, 6437 Old Monroe Road – 97.5
• Jet's Pizza, 5124 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
• Nor'east Treats And Eats, 3307 Arbor Pointe Drive – 98.5
• Sileo's NY Deli, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 99
Restaurants in the Monroe area
• 1942 Mexican Bar And Grill, 5250 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99
• Benton Crossroads Grill, 6004 Concord Hwy. – 94
• Cook Out, 1410 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5
• Dominos Pizza, 814 N. Charlotte Ave – 95.5
• East Coast Wings + Grill, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98
• Johnny Tomatoes, 5250 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99.5
• Publix (deli), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98.5
• Publix (produce), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
• Rozolenos Pizza Cafe, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd – 98
• Scooter's Coffee, 1306 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Subway-Circle K, 2226 Lancaster Hwy. – 96
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe #Nc512335 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
Restaurants in the Stallings area
• Mama's Pizza And Pasta, 15080 Idlewild Road – 98.5
• Mario’s Italian Restaurant, 2945 Matthews-Weddington Road – 98.5
• New Asia Market, 4400 Potter Road – 92.5
• New Asia Market (meat market), 4400 Potter Road – 98.5
• Smoothie King, 15080 Idlewild Road – 96.5
Restaurants in the Waxhaw area
• Crossroads Grill, 315 N. Broome St. – 95
• El Tecate Mexican Restaurant, 1615 S. Providence Road – 96
• Gas Express, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 94
• Greco Fresh Grille, 201 W. South Main St Suite G – 95
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 8157 Kensington Drive – 98
• Harris Teeter (deli), 8157 Kensington Drive – 98
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood, 8157 Kensington Drive – 100
• Harris Teeter (produce), 8157 Kensington Drive – 100
• La Unica Estrella, 4400 Helms Road – 100
• Marco's Pizza, 1617 Providence Road – 99
• Teeco's Hibachi Grill, 1325 N. Broome St. – 97.5
• Waxhaw Rock Store BBQ, 2538-B Cuthbertson Rd. – 95.5
Restaurants in the Wingate area
• Food Lion (meat market), 221 U.S. 74 E. – 97
• Food Lion (deli), 221 U.S. 74 E. – 97.5
• Food Lion (produce), 221 U.S. 74 E. – 97
