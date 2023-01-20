The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:
Lowest Score
• Walmart (deli), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; hand-washing sink didn’t have paper towels; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; several packages of open sliced deli meat in display cases were past expiration date; and food in display case wasn’t labeled with time.
Restaurants in the Indian Trail area
• Jalapenos, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 100
• Kaizoku Japanese Cuisine, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 96
Restaurants in the Monroe area
• Cafe Shush, 4209 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98.5
• Captain D’s, 1301 W Roosevelt Blvd – 98
• Chick-fil-A, 2592 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Gas Express, 1004 N. Charlotte Ave. – 98
• Gas Express, 4102 U.S. 74 W. – 96.5
• Wendy’s, 1245 Roosevelt Blvd – 93.5
• Firehouse Subs, 2319 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Subway, 813 J E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
Restaurants in the Stallings area
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 97.5
• Domino’s Pizza, 7900k Stevens Mill Road – 98.5
• Joy Bakery and Catering, 3016 Twelve Mile Creek Road – 96.5
Restaurants in the Waxhaw area
• Publix (deli), 1615 Providence Road S. – 98
• Publix (meats), 1615 Providence Road S. – 100
• Publix (produce), 1615 Providence Road S. – 100
Restaurants in the Wesley Chapel area
• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99
• Greco Fresh Grille, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98.5
• Kami Chinese Thai And Sushi, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 94
Want to see more health inspections? Check out scores Jan. 6-12, Dec. 30-Jan. 5, Dec. 23-30 and Dec. 16-22.
