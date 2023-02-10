The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 3 to 9:
Lowest Scores
• Panaderia El Quetzal, 1900 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 87
Violations include: Person in charge used bare hands to work with ready-to-eat shredded cheese; open containers of food were on shelves in three-door unit; three-door reach-in unit was not holding foods cold enough; and open hot dogs, open cream, cut cabbage, open milk, house-made rice drinks and cooked soups and sauces didn’t have date marking.
• Subway, 1811 Dickerson Blvd. – 87
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn't available; restaurant did not have a vomit and diarrheal clean-up plan; employee cup was on prep table; employee touched glasses with food gloves several times and began to prep food; drink dispenser nozzles at customer self-service had residue; and tuna salad, steak, rotisserie chicken and sliced tomatoes wasn’t at proper cold holding temperature.
Restaurants in the Indian Trail area
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (produce), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 100
• KFC, 13900 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• La Casita Sebastian, 2025 Galena Chase Drive – 100
• Marco's Pizza, 14035 Independence Blvd. – 98
• Subway, 308 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 97
• Wendy’s, 13810 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Zaxby's, 13967 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
Restaurants in the Marshville area
• SPI Express, 6706 E. Marshville Blvd. – 92
• Wendys, 6807 E. Marshville Blvd. – 93
Restaurants in the Monroe area
• Jack In The Box, 1600 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Panaderia El Quetzal, 1900 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 87
• Papa Johns Pizza, 1620 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Silvinos, 2805 Chamber Drive – 96
• Sonic, 1243 West Roosevelt Blvd. – 91.5
• Southern Roots Bar And Grille, 350 E. Franklin St. – 94
• Subway, 1811 Dickerson Blvd. – 87
• Taqueria El Paraiso, 1709 Walk-Up Ave. – 96
• Taqueria La Unica, 1621 Walk-Up Ave. – 98.5
• Taqueria Y Marisqueria Los Pepe’s, 1702 Walkup Ave. – 97
Restaurant in the Stallings area
• Gate Store, 14622 Lawyers Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 15080 Idlewild Road – 95
• Harris Teeter (meats/seafood), 15080 Idlewild Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 15080 Idlewild Road – 98.5
Restaurants in the Waxhaw area
• China II, 1309 N. Broome St. – 96.5
• Circle K, 601 E. North Main St. – 97.5
• El Vallarta Mex Express, 1201 N. Broome St. – 97.5
• Rosati's Pizza, 9925 Rea Road – 96.5
• Starbucks, 9700 Rea Road – 97.5
Restaurants in the Wingate area
• Chick-fil-A, 1 Jefferson Clubhouse – 98.5
• Freshens, 1 Jefferson Clubhouse – 96.5
• Wild Blue, 1 Jefferson Clubhouse – 96
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.