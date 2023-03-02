The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 24 to March 2: 

 

Indian Trail restaurants

Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 96

Domino’s, 1310 Wesley Chapel Road – 100

Food Lion (meat market), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 100

Food Lion (deli), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 98.5

Food Lion (produce), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 100

Special Touch Catering and Deli, 1310 Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road – 96.5

Taco Bell, 13710 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5

 

Monroe restaurants

• Fit You Meals, 115 W. Sunset Drive – 99

• Franklin Court Grille, 232 E. Franklin St. – 96.5

Logan’s Roadhouse, 2336 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98

Publix (seafood), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98.5

Quincy's, 502 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98

Showmars, 2398 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94

 

Waxhaw restaurants

Frontier Meats, 8303 Lancaster Ave. – 97.5

 

Wesley Chapel restaurants

Domino's, 5922 Weddington Road – 96.5

 

Wingate restaurants

Wingate University Starbucks, 211 E. Wilson St. – 99.5

 

