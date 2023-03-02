The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 24 to March 2:
Indian Trail restaurants
• Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 96
• Domino’s, 1310 Wesley Chapel Road – 100
• Food Lion (meat market), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 100
• Food Lion (deli), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 98.5
• Food Lion (produce), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 100
• Special Touch Catering and Deli, 1310 Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road – 96.5
• Taco Bell, 13710 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
Monroe restaurants
• Fit You Meals, 115 W. Sunset Drive – 99
• Franklin Court Grille, 232 E. Franklin St. – 96.5
• Logan’s Roadhouse, 2336 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Publix (seafood), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98.5
• Quincy's, 502 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Showmars, 2398 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94
Waxhaw restaurants
• Frontier Meats, 8303 Lancaster Ave. – 97.5
Wesley Chapel restaurants
• Domino's, 5922 Weddington Road – 96.5
Wingate restaurants
• Wingate University Starbucks, 211 E. Wilson St. – 99.5
