The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 17 to 23:
Indian Trail restaurants
• Chick-fil-A, 13801 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Mia Famiglia, 7870 Idlewild Road – 93
• Subway, 7802 Idlewild Road – 99.5
• The Bridge Restaurant, 5902 Indian Trail–Fairview Road – 98
Monroe restaurants
• Burger King, 2100 Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Chipotle Monroe, 2335 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Corre Caminos Speedy Garcia & Taqueria, 1201 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 2117 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
• O’Charley’s, 2412 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
• Oasis Of Monroe, 116 S. Main St. – 100
• Pepperoni's Pizza, 6203 S. Rocky River Road – 96.5
• Shake Shake Seafood, 2841 W. U.S. 74 – 100
• Subway, 1811 Dickerson Blvd. – 91
• The Exchange Pizza Depot, 217 N. Main St. – 98.5
Stallings restaurants
Quality Inn And Suites Kitchen, 12047 Guion Lane – 98
Wesley Chapel restaurants
• Dunkin', 6312 Weddington Road – 92.5
• Hot Wok Restaurant, 5943 Weddington-Monroe Road – 97
• McDonald's, 5925 Weddington Road – 98
• Pizza Hut - Wesley Chapel, 5943 Weddington Road – 100
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 5945 Weddington Road – 98.5
