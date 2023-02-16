The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 10 to 16:
Restaurants in Indian Trail
• Charlotte National Golf Club, 6920 Howey Bottoms Road – 94.5
• Subway at Walmart, 2101 Younts Road – 99
• Taco Bell, 3021 Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road – 99
• Tickle My Ribs, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Wendy's, 2913 Wesley Chapel Road – 95
Restaurants in Marshville
• Dave’s Pizza & Subs, 6330 W. U.S. 74 – 98.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 7206 Marshville Blvd. – 99.5
• Food Lion (deli), 7206 Marshville Blvd. – 99.5
• Food Lion (produce), 7206 Marshville Blvd. – 100
Restaurants in Stallings
• Best China, 7900 E. Stevens Mill Road – 93.5
• Lucy’s Bakery, 4522 Potter Road – 98.5
Restaurants in Mineral Springs
• Farley’s Pizza, 3202 Potters Road – 95
Restaurants in Monroe
• AJ Family Restaurant, 4829 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 95
• Bojangles, 2303 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92
• Broome Street Burgers, 1951 Dickerson Blvd. – 98.5
• El Vallarta, 1890 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Five Guys Famous Burgers And Fries, 2833 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Golden Corral, 2507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Hampton Inn breakfast bar, 2368 Roland Drive – 96
• Hardees, 1503 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Jade Kitchen, 21849 Dickerson Blvd. – 94
• Subway Sandwiches and Salads, 4102 U.S. 74 W. – 94
• Taqueria Chuyita, 1850 C Williams Road – 98.5
• Taqueria Monarcas, 402 Patton Ave. – 92
• The Packing House, 3603 Plyler Mill Road – 98.5
Restaurants in Waxhaw
• Blue Door Deli and Market, 202 W. North Main St. – 98.5
• Capricci's True Italian, 109 W. South Main St. – 97
• Emmet's Social Table, 401 E. South Main St. – 99
• G.R.I.T.S. Home Cookin', 7909 Lancaster Hwy. – 93
• Ice Cream And Pizza Works, 3913 Providence Road – 97.5
• Provisions Waxhaw, 107 W. South Main St. – 98
• Vera's Kitchen, 203 N. Broome St. – 98
• Walmart Neighborhood Market Store, 2520 Cuthbertson Road – 98
Restaurants in Weddington
• Harris Teeter (deli), 13639 Providence Road – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 13639 Providence Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (seafood), 13639 Providence Road – 99
Restaurants in Wingate
• Burger King, 3018 U.S. 74 – 94.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.