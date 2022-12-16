The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 9 to 15:
Restaurants in the Indian Trail area
• 100 Main Beef and BBQ, 7878 Idlewild Road – 96.5
• Center Ice Tavern at Extreme Ice Center, 4705 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 98.5
• Circle K, 13719 E. Independence Blvd. – 99
• Circle K, 1071 Chestnut Lane – 99
• Dunkin Donuts, 14055 U.S. 74 W. – 97
• La Casita Sebastian, 2025 Galena Chase Drive – 99
• Market Express//The Koop, 4303 Old Monroe Road – 92.5
• Subway, 308 Unionville Indian Trail Road – 97.5
• Superfood Cafe, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 100
Restaurants in the Matthews area
• Athens Pizza, 2920 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Emerald Lake, 9750 Tournament Drive – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 98
• La Hidalguense, 621 Stallings Road – 96.5
• McDonald's, 5925 Weddington Road – 99
• Nena's Market, 4824 Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road – 98.5
• Pizza Hut, 5943 Weddington Road – 100
• Saveeda’s American Bistro, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 96.5
Restaurants in the Mineral Springs area
• Farley’s Pizza, 3202 Potters Road – 95
Restaurants in the Monroe area
• Culver's Butterburgers and Frozen Custard, 5122 Old Charlotte Hwy – 93.5
• Fit You Meals, 115 W. Sunset Dr – 96.5
• Grateful Breads, 107 E. Jefferson St. – 94
• Jade Kitchen 2, 1849 Dickerson Blvd. – 96
• Jud's Restaurant, 1603 W. Roosevelt Blvd – 99.5
• Mayfair Seafood, 2568 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 998
• North South Eats, 1501 Standish Drive – 100
• Pizza Hut, 1013 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Pizza Hut, 2111 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• S.P.I. Express No. 7, 2303 Morgan Mill Rd. – 97
• Sonic, 1243 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93
• SPI Express, 101 W. Sunset Drive – 96
• Sunshine Xpress, 1828 N Charlotte Ave. – 95
• Taco Rico, 1404 Skyway Drive – 98.5
• Taqueria Monarcas, 402 A Patton Ave. – 96
• Taqueria Veracruz, #14420 U.S. 74 W. – 98.5
• The Exchange Pizza Depot, 217 N. Main St. – 100
• Zoom Express, 1114 Skyway Drive – 98
Restaurants in the Waxhaw area
• Blue Door Deli And Market, 202 W. North Main St. – 100
• Hacienda El Rey Mexican Restaurant, 3901 Providence Road S. – 98.5
• Jersey Mike's, 8105 Kensington Drive – 98
• La Unica Estrella, 4400 Helms Road – 99
• Queens South Bar & Grill, 1201 N. Broome St. – 95.5
Restaurants in the Wingate area
• El Palenque, 3702 U.S. 74 – 94
• Mr. Beans Country Cooking & BB, 402 Glencroft Drive – 100
