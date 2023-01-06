The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:
Restaurants in the Indian Trail area
• Jimmy John's, 6405 Old Monroe Road – 94
• Omega Coney Island, 3901 Old Monroe Road – 99
Restaurants in the Monroe area
• Bojangles, 555 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
• Chick-fil-A (mall), 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
• Compare Foods (meat market), 1600 Skyway Drive – 96
• Food Lion (meat market), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 97.5
• Food Lion (deli), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 96.5
• Food Lion (produce), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 100
• Food Lion (deli), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 97.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 98.5
• Food Lion (produce), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 98.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Food Lion (deli), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Food Lion (produce), 801 E Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• KFC, 2021 Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Playland Indoor Playground, 2700 Gray Fox Road – 97.5
• The Cupbearer, 410 John St. – 98
Restaurants in the Waxhaw area
• Food Lion (meat market), 1301 N. Broome St. – 98.5
• Food Lion (deli), 1301 N. Broome St. – 98.5
• Food Lion (produce), 1301 N. Broome St. – 99.5
• Wendy's, 1000 Kemble St. – 96.5
Restaurants in the Wesley Chapel area
• Food Lion (deli), 5939 Weddington Road – 99
• Food Lion (meats), 5939 Weddington Road – 100
• Food Lion (produce), 5939 Weddington Road – 100
• Fujisan Sushi, 5939 Weddington Road – 97.5
