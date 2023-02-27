MONROE – Union County commissioners denied a pump station request for the future Heritage at Marvin neighborhood despite support from Village of Marvin leaders.
Pump stations used to be under the purview of county staff but county commissioners approved a measure last year that required a board vote.
Marvin Mayor Joe Pollino, Village Manager Christina Amos and Planning & Zoning Administrator Hutner Nestor spoke in favor of the pump station during the public comment portion of the county board’s Feb. 20 meeting.
“The Village of Marvin supports any infrastructure development that has a greater impact on the Village of Marvin Heritage District as a whole,” Amos told commissioners.
The village adopted a land-use plan in 2020 that identified a village center district with commercial and residential uses along New Town Road, between Marvin Road and Marvin School Road. That area became known as the Marvin Heritage District.
Last year, the Marvin Village Council granted rezoning for the Heritage at Marvin neighborhood, which included 68 single-family homes.
Russ O’Dell, one of the property owners, described the pump station as an economic development issue. He added that the development team offered land for the roundabout at Marvin Road, New Town Road and Meadowlark Lane.
“I would point out that this body is not considering the density of Marvin and that's a Village of Marvin decision,” O’Dell said, noting it would only be 68 homes on 47 acres.. “If you can't do this, you might as well not do any development in Union County. There's dozens and dozens and dozens of neighborhoods of that size. It's kind of like pulling up the drawbridge. We don't want anything more.”
Three residents spoke out against the project. Bill Laughlin, who has lived in the area for more than 13 years, shared with commissioners a petition of more than 500 area residents opposed to the development. Gary Rose shared results of informal polls his wife posted on social media that showed opposition toward the plan as well.
“We are concerned that the water and sewer infrastructure, roads and schools will not be able to keep up with a high-density rezoning such as this,” Laughlin said. “If this first phase moves forward, it'll set precedent for the next phase and the next development and so on.”
That is why Megan Despard, who lives on a five-acre horse farm, described the pump station as a slippery slope.
“I don't want the pump station because I don't want what comes next,” Despard said. “It’s going to ruin what is now known as the Village of Marvin and anybody who
denies that is not telling the truth.”
Outside of asking questions, county commissioners did not discuss the issue before taking the vote.
However, County Manager Brian Matthews gave commissioners rationale they could use in approving or denying the project. On the plus side, there would be no need for acquiring easements for a gravity solution to serve the project, which would require going through an existing neighborhood and impacting property owners. On the other hand, the county had not identified that area for gravity sewer in its master plan, so the county would be paying for the operation and maintenance of the pump station for a long time.
