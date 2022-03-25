MONROE – Union County is recognizing three Human Services employees for their commitment to public service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 18, County Manager Mark Watson honored the three employees with a new award named in memory of Bobby Cobb, whose counsel and guidance to county employees during the pandemic helped during an unprecedented time.
Human Services employees who received the Bobby Cobb Award are as follows:
• Lead communicable disease nurse Ashley Burts was persistent in her efforts to coordinate contract tracing, as she navigated ever-changing protocols and implemented guidance and support for public health nurses.
• Public Health Director Dennis Joyner not only coordinated the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but to numerous stakeholders throughout the county including the school district, the business community, first responders and churches.
• Deputy County Manager Michelle Lancaster was an advocate for the welfare of residents and staff during the pandemic.
Union County will continue to recognize employees committed to excellence in public service with a Bobby Cobb Award.
Human Services employees who received the Bobby Cobb Award are as follows:
• Lead communicable disease nurse Ashley Burts was persistent in her efforts to coordinate contract tracing, as she navigated ever-changing protocols and implemented guidance and support for public health nurses.
• Public Health Director Dennis Joyner not only coordinated the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but to numerous stakeholders throughout the county including the school district, the business community, first responders and churches.
• Deputy County Manager Michelle Lancaster was an advocate for the welfare of residents and staff during the pandemic.
Union County will continue to recognize employees committed to excellence in public service with a Bobby Cobb Award.
Cobb joined Union County in 2016 as interim health director after retiring as deputy health director for Mecklenburg County. He continued to serve as a public health consultant for the past several years and took on the role as the COVID-19 advisor for directors and employees. In that role, he relied on his decades of public health experience to help guide and comfort employees who contracted or were exposed to COVID-19. Cobb passed away in January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.