Union County receives Employer of Choice Award

MONROE – Union County has been recognized with the 2022 Employer of Choice Award by the Union County Chamber of Commerce.
County Manager Mark Watson accepted the award at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Gala on Dec. 1.
The award recognizes employers committed to creating a world-class workplace for its employees and a place where people choose to work over competing organizations. Award criteria includes leadership focusing on the importance of employee well-being, programs that encourage health, and a workplace that encourages personal and professional development.
"This is an incredible honor, as it is one of the top recognitions among all employers in the county,” Watson said. “What is most humbling, is that we learned one of our employees nominated our organization. It is truly special to know that one of our own feels such pride in our organization."
Union County responds to employee feedback
Over the last four years, the county’s management team implemented changes based on input received from employee surveys and other means of feedback. That feedback directly led to more training opportunities, flexible schedules and other changes.
"We have worked hard to implement changes suggested by employees through the feedback opportunities we have provided, and we are immensely thankful to know our employees appreciate these efforts," Watson said. "We look forward to continuing to build trust within our organization, while striving to meet the expectations of the residents we proudly serve.”
The county employs 1,500 people.
"Each year the Union County Chamber presents the Employer of Choice Award to an organization committed to creating an environment where employees feel respected, valued and have opportunities for recognition for their contributions," said Pat Kahle, president and CEO of the Union County Chamber. "The Union County Chamber is proud to present this recognition to Union County. This is a prestigious award made even more special since the nomination was submitted by a Union County employee."
