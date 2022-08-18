WAXHAW – A Union County rail crossing will be closed as part of a $6 million contract the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded this month to Charlotte contractor Blythe Development.
The project includes closing Tory Path Road over the CSX Rail line adjacent to Waxhaw Highway and extending Helms Road on new alignment to connect with Tory Path Road.
Contract crews can begin work as soon as Aug. 29 and have all work complete except vegetation establishment by Nov. 1, 2023.
Visit DriveNC.gov for real-time travel information.
