MONROE – Union County recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Special Events Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a weekend of family-friendly activities for the community.
The Special Events Center is located at 307 Cultivation Circle in Monroe, directly behind the Union County Agricultural Center, on the property of Jesse Helms Park.
It includes an outdoor facility, as well as an indoor event center. With a total of 36,500 square feet, the center will be the site for activities and events hosted by Union County throughout the year.
“Our agricultural economy is not just part of Union County's history. It's the single largest component of our current economy,” Union County Commissioner Richard Helms said. “By investing in this Special Events Center, that serves as an equestrian center and a hub for agricultural and park programs, Union County shows how a growing community can leverage its rural roots for the benefit of all residents."
The center will allow the parks and recreation department, as well as Union County Cooperative Extension, the opportunity to offer additional programming opportunities to residents.
“Union County Extension is excited about the opportunities and outreach potential that the Special Events Center will offer,” said Andrew Baucom, director of Union County Cooperative Extension. “Having a multi-use space that will allow educators to connect with participants in a hands-on capacity for workshops and educational training will enhance the quality of these efforts.”
