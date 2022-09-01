MONROE – Juanita Reyes, business manager for the Union County Board of Elections, has been designated as a certified elections/registration administrator, the highest professional achievement for election officials in the country.
CERA designation is achieved only through a multi-year course of study taught by the Auburn University’s Master in Public Administration faculty and conducted by the Election Center’s Professional Education Program.
“This is an outstanding accomplishment,” said Tim Mattice, center director. “Union County is indeed fortunate to have Juanita Reyes as one of the top designated professionals in America. Obtaining and maintaining CERA status means that she has committed to a career-long process of continuing education to improve the electoral process in North Carolina and the nation.”
