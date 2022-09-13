MONROE – Election officials are needed for the Nov. 8 general election.
Polls will be open Nov. 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Workers will be required to assist with set-up of polling precincts on Nov. 7 and work from 5:30 a.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m. or later on Election Day. Primary election workers are paid a flat rate for attending training, setting up their precinct and working on Nov. 8.
Election officials must be Union County residents and a Union County registered voter (or become registered if eligible). Election officials cannot be a candidate or relative of a candidate on the ballot and must not be an elected government official, hold office with a political party or be a treasurer for a candidate or political party.
Election official training is scheduled for Oct. 3 to 7 at Monroe Fire Department Station No. 4. Election officials are required to participate in one, four-hour training session.
Call Sharon Jordan at 704-283-3669 or email Sharon.jordan@unioncountync.gov if interested.
