Union County Munch Madness Thirsty 32 | Waxhaw

Waxhaw witnessed two first-round upsets in Union County Weekly’s 2023 Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
No. 12 Hacienda El Ray pulled off the biggest upset by knocking off No. 5 Cork & Ale. No. 10 Fox’s Pizza Den prevailed over No. 7 Queens South Bar & Grill.
Lots of variety still remains in the region as we head into the Thirsty 32. Voting starts March 31 and ends April 4. Winners will be announced April 7.
